Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.97. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

FULT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.