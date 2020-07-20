Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Earns “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $19.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BEN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.71.

BEN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

