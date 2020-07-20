Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $97.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Franco Nevada traded as high as $155.57 and last traded at $155.26, with a volume of 12613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.38.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

