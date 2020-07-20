Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.63

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.63 and last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 379086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FVI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$63.77 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$485,237.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

