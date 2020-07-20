Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,843.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

