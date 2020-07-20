Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $34.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Foot Locker stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

