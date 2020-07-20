Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives $14.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of FLR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,146. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.