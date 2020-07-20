Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives $14.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.
Shares of FLR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,146. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.87.
About Fluor Co. (NEW)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
