Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Danske cut Flex LNG from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Flex LNG stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.01.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flex LNG by 106.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 417,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Flex LNG by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,835,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 541,904 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Flex LNG by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,624,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 960,769 shares during the period.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

