First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLIC. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First of Long Island from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FLIC opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.53. First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. Analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $35,100.00. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 4,842.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

