Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $100.83 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

