Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.