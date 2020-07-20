FBN Securities Begins Coverage on Slack (NYSE:WORK)

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WORK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get Slack alerts:

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion and a PE ratio of -22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,828 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $99,260.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 100,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $3,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,296,610 shares of company stock valued at $75,858,141 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.