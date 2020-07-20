Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Reduced by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $521,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.21.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $239.41. 198,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,925,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The company has a market cap of $674.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

