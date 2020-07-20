Exelon (NYSE:EXC) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.