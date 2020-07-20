Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $15.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.
Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 47,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $871.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.01.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.