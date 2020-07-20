Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $15.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 47,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $871.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.