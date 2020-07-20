Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $364,456.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $364,456.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045982 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.04990018 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018499 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031670 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

