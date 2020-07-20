Eric S. Yuan Sells 70,143 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total transaction of $17,743,373.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,846,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $246.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,450.24, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.68.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

