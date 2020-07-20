EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $305.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $273.20 and last traded at $272.83, with a volume of 3021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.69.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $579,141.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,798,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in EPAM Systems by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.