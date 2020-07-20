Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) PT Raised to $23.00

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

NVST traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.07 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Envista by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Envista by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 182,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Envista by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 682,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

