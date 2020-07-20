Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Enstar Group stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%.

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt bought 4,000 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Enstar Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

