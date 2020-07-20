Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi Sells 9,180 Shares

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total value of C$295,228.80.

EDV stock traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.10. 119,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.03. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$362.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 2.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDV shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.17.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.