Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of ECPG opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

