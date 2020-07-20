Elysian Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,755.62 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $37,755.62 and $182,841.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.05002754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031634 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.