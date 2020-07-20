Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.00

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $141.68, with a volume of 23930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,067 shares of company stock worth $23,538,354 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

