Electra (ECA) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Electra has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electra has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $10,346.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,558,045,552 coins and its circulating supply is 28,690,888,999 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

