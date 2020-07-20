Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.88

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.88 and last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 322931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.26. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$274.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$162,121.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at C$934,962. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total value of C$208,580.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at C$355,244.40. Insiders have sold 32,494 shares of company stock worth $391,411 over the last quarter.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

