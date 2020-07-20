Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.88

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.88 and last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 322931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.26. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$162,121.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at C$934,962. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total value of C$208,580.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at C$355,244.40. Insiders have sold 32,494 shares of company stock worth $391,411 over the last quarter.
About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.