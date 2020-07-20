Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.72

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 56652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.