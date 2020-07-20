Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.72

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 56652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

