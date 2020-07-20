Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELAN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ELAN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,945. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,179.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 18,319.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 38,837 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 68,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 68.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 366,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 127.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 188,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

