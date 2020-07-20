Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $69.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $56.36 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 552.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.