DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. cut shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $431.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.00.

ASML opened at $383.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.91. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $402.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. ASML’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,236,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2,852.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 143,549 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

