DURECT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,171 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the typical daily volume of 502 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

DRRX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,671. The firm has a market cap of $429.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 82.94% and a negative return on equity of 114.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $98,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DURECT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 207,691 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in DURECT by 15.4% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,910,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,045 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of DURECT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,008,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 190,791 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

