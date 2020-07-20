Dover (NYSE:DOV) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $123.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Dover stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.49. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $118,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dover by 1,710.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 532,863 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $36,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 70.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,458,000 after purchasing an additional 409,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

