Douglas Lingard Buys 1,000,000 Shares of ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) Stock

ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) insider Douglas Lingard purchased 1,000,000 shares of ImExHS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($19,178.08).

Douglas Lingard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ImExHS alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, Douglas Lingard bought 1,905,442 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,257.82 ($37,847.82).

On Tuesday, May 26th, Douglas Lingard 16,666,667 shares of ImExHS stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.03. ImExHS Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.08 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ImExHS Limited develops software solutions for running and managing radiology facilities in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and internationally. It offers Hiruko radiology information system (RIP) that manages the workflow in diagnostic imaging services; Hiruko picture archiving and communication system (PACS), a technologic platform that stores diagnostic images; Hiruko DictaPACS, a solutions for radiology centers; Hiruko TLRad tool used to interconnect with several radiology centers and view the images remotely, as well from mobile devices; and Hiruko MedBurner that automates the burning of CDs or DVDs.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ImExHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImExHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.