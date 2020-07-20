DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 272 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,205 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $947,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

