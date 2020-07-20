Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Argus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $420.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.83.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $210,646,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $35,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

