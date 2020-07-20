Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Argus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $420.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.83.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $210,646,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $35,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.