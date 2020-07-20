Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Stephens from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.83.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.22 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.89 and a 200 day moving average of $340.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

