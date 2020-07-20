Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.83.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $390.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $210,646,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $35,104,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

