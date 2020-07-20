Dolca Thomas Sells 15,000 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider Dolca Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,201,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRNB stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. Principia Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 852.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,811,000 after buying an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 162,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRNB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

