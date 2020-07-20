Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.46 or 0.05016185 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031680 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

