DeVault Market Cap Reaches $197,332.20 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, DeVault has traded 89.3% higher against the dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $197,332.20 and approximately $926.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 297,852,975 coins and its circulating supply is 253,328,111 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

