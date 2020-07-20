Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY)

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZEVY. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get SUEZ/ADR alerts:

Shares of SZEVY stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. SUEZ/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SUEZ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUEZ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.