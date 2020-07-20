Deutsche Bank Raises MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $24.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

NYSE:MXL opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.40. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,164.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $211,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MaxLinear by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after buying an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MaxLinear by 713.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in MaxLinear by 30.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in MaxLinear by 155.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.