Deutsche Bank Raises Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target to $15.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $2.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AHT. DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.87. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

