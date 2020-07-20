Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €4.50 by Barclays

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DBK. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.13 ($6.89).

Shares of DBK traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €8.74 ($9.82). 11,892,926 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($20.78). The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.35 and a 200-day moving average of €7.39.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

