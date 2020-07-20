Deutsche Bank Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $255.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $249.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.88. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $255.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,634,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,444 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,244. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,629,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.