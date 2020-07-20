Deutsche Bank Boosts Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target to $140.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPHI. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Inphi from $122.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.54. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $133.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $3,299,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,740,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $1,103,062.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,561,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.