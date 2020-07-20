Deutsche Bank Boosts Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 2,550

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 2,550 ($31.38) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,950 ($36.30) to GBX 3,000 ($36.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian to a sector performer rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.00) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of Experian to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 2,640 ($32.49) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,644.55 ($32.54).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,828 ($34.80) on Friday. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 28.01 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,956 ($36.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,820.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,582.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.87%.

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,449.95), for a total value of £349,929,739.46 ($430,629,755.67).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

