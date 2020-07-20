Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 346,578 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,038,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.