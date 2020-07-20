Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €277.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €277.00 ($311.24) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($359.55) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €250.40 ($281.35).

Shares of FRA SRT3 opened at €329.20 ($369.89) on Friday. Sartorius has a 52 week low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 52 week high of €124.70 ($140.11). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €302.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €248.38.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

