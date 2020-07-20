DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

XRAY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. 18,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

